Xavier Woods & Mega Ran Discuss Putting Together New WWE Theme Song

Xavier Woods became King of the Ring at WWE Crown Jewel last month, and to celebrate the honor, the New Day member was able to land his own entrance theme courtesy of Mega Ran. In an interview with Phoenix New Times, the two discussed how the new theme song came together.

“I’ve wanted this man to do my theme music for years,” Woods said of Mega Ran. “I stalked him, emailed him, wooed him, took him to WrestleMania with my family. Finally, all my courting paid off.”

Mega Ran mentioned Woods approaching him about the theme and how it eventually landed on WWE television.

“He was like, ‘I think they’re going to do some new music for me [because of winning] King of the Ring. Would you be interested in getting involved?’ And I’m like, ‘Woah, absolutely,’” Mega Ran said. “By the end of the day, [WWE] sent me a backing track and said, ‘If you can finish this by the end of the week, I think we can use this on TV.’

Woods will join Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, and a partner still to be determined on Team SmackDown as they’ll square off with Team Raw at Survivor Series on Sunday.