Xavier Woods Teases The New Day Going To TNA, Wants To Make A Song With Joe Hendry

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Now that Jordynne Grace is in NXT, it seems several WWE stars have been teasing going to TNA Wrestling. The latest is Xavier Woods, who said that if the New Day go there, he’d have two very specific goals.

He wrote: “Order of business would be…1st – Me and @TrueKofi would take those tag titles. 2nd – We make a song with @joehendry

