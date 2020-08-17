Xavier Woods Weighs In On Booker T and CM Punk Saying Big E. Should Break Away From New Day

Xavier Woods appeared on the Battleground Podcast and during the interview, weighed in on Boker T and CM Punk arguing that Big E. needs to split from New Day for his singles push. Booker and Punk have both said they think E. needs to dump Woods and Kofi Kingston so his run can be taken seriously, an assertion Woods pushed back on. You can check out the highlights and the full audio below:

On Booker and Punk saying that E. should dump Kofi and Woods: “I love that people have enough passion about what’s going on to want to talk about it. That’s great because, you know, it keeps people’s names in the zeitgeist, I guess. But it’s one of those situations where we’ve explained many times that again, our friendship and bond is more important than anything else. And so the interesting thing about people saying things like this about E is, ‘Oh. Well, you said the same things about Kofi. And that worked out okay, I think.’ And so it’s this thing — and again, I think this is like the vocal minority again. Which is fine./ Everybody, have your voice and use it the way you want, just don’t be disrespectful to people.”

On their team being different from other stables that break up when singles runs happen: “It’s a situation where to me, like you said earlier. People want something different, right? And we’ve seen people make it to the top of the mountain using one specific toolbox. Now, there are people who are attempting to use a very different, keyword different, toolbox. And then people want them to go back to the old tools. It’s like, ‘You’re preaching that you want something different by telling someone to be the same as everyone else.’ So everyone has their opinion and everyone is entitled to it. And no one’s is right, no one’s is wrong, because we can’t tell the future and we don’t know. It’s great that people care enough to talk about it and want something to happen. Because I want something to happen too. I want them to become all — I want E to hold all the titles, I want Kofi to hold all the titles, I want to hold all the titles. And so the way that we get there, we’re going to do it our own way.”

