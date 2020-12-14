wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods On His Christmas Traditions, New Paul Heyman Hanukkah Shirt
December 14, 2020 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods discussed his unique Christmas traditions on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel the Power. You can see the clip from the episode, which is below:
– WWE Shop is selling new Paul Heyman-themed “I’m A Hanukkah Guy/Girl” T-shirts. You can see them here.
More Trending Stories
- Alex Reynolds & John Silver Thought They Were Getting Fired Before Getting on BTE, Silver On Tony Khan Ribbing Him
- Bruce Prichard On Pat Patterson Discovering The Rock, Patterson’s Reaction To Montreal Screwjob, His Influence On Rey Mysterio Push
- Bret Hart On Working With British Bulldogs, Why Vince McMahon Let Tag Team Wrestling Fell Off the Map
- Brandon Cutler Makes Fun of Jim Ross’ Criticism on Wrestling Spot, Dax Harwood Responds