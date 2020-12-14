wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods On His Christmas Traditions, New Paul Heyman Hanukkah Shirt

December 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xavier Woods WWE

– Xavier Woods discussed his unique Christmas traditions on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel the Power. You can see the clip from the episode, which is below:

– WWE Shop is selling new Paul Heyman-themed “I’m A Hanukkah Guy/Girl” T-shirts. You can see them here.

