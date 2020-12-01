Xavier Woods on Joining G4 as a Host, the Network’s Impact on Him Growing Up

Xavier Woods is an official member of the G4 family, and he discussed the network’s revival as well as its impact on him growing up in a new interview. As reported last week, Woods will be an on-air host for the relaunched gaming network, and he spoke with Variety about his role in a new interview. You can check out some highlights below:

On G4’s influence on him growing up: “G4 had such a huge effect on my life as a kid. As a kid growing up who at a certain point, got made fun of for playing video games — because once we got to adolescence, certain people put the controllers down and started poking fun at everyone else — G4 was kind of like a safe haven for me and without that, I’m not sure if I would be the person that I am today.”

On G4’s role in the modern day: “It’s a space where you can go and see that yes, games are important, they are fantastic, but this is the gaming culture, not just video games as the game itself, but as a culture, as a community. That’s why I think that G4 is gonna be incredible, and that’s the space that I feel G4 is gonna fill, is to make you feel that sense of community.”

On the network being more inclusive in its revival: “Representation matters, representation is important, and especially representation in the games space, because I would say for the past decade, things have been changing. And it’s such a great thing to know that video games especially, they are something that is for everyone. It is a safe space for everyone from all religions, all races, all creeds. Whatever you are, games are for you. And I think that G4 is going to do a fantastic job of making sure that the make-up of the channel represents the make-up of the gaming community.”