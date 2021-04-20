Xavier Woods on Landing His Gig With G4, Having Fans Back at WrestleMania 37

– Luke Norris with Sportscasting.com recently chatted with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods about his new gig with G4 and more. Below are some highlights.

Xavier Woods on working with G4: “This is what I’ve wanted for a while, to be a host in the gaming space. Running the YouTube channel is awesome. It’s something I’m absolutely in love with. But I wanted the opportunity to put my skills to the real test of actually being out and having a job in the game space. I’m one of those people who feel you’ve got to earn your paycheck every day. So I didn’t really say stuff like, ‘Oh, well, I’ve done business in this so you guys should talk to me.’ Makes me feel weird. I wanted to make sure I did everything the right way in a slow way, like building up a YouTube channel. And then luckily the community got behind me enough and it’s them [G4] coming through and saying, ‘Hey, we want you to be a part of our crew.'”

“And so it’s just all very humbling because in my head, I’m still a random kid from Georgia. Like, what? People want me to be the host at G4. And so in one way, it’s as if all my childhood dreams are coming true. But I also have to make sure I’m on all my Ps and Qs because I know that there are people out there who are going to say, ‘Oh, this random guy from wrestling and I don’t know who he is. Forget him.’ So I just want to make sure at all times and whatever it is that I do, wrestling, video games, that I’m doing it from the ground up.”

Woods on getting the live crowd for WrestleMania 37: “It was unreal because wrestling is built off that interaction between the wrestler and the people and they give us energy and we give them energy back. And so while the Thunderdome is fantastic, nothing will ever beat a live audience because from a logistics standpoint, without that adrenaline going and the people screaming, everything already hurts and it hurts way more. It’s like it’s a difference between if you’re at your house and you fall down. So we talked to your daughters earlier (he was nice enough to talk with my daughters for a few minutes before we started the interview). If you fall down by yourself, it sucks. But if you fall down and your daughters are giggling and laughing, it hurts a little bit less. It’s the same thing. And so having that aspect of it, it makes wrestling feel a little less painful. So when you take the fans out, it’s not wrestling anymore. It’s something else.”