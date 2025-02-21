Xavier Woods Weighs In On New Day’s Split With Big E.

Xavier Woods recently shared his thoughts on Kofi Kingston and himself walking away from Big E. The two turned on E. on the December 2nd episode of Raw, and they were guests on SHAK Wrestling for an interview in which Woods spoke about how much they tried to support E. before turning their backs on him.

“We obviously don’t want death to E,” Woods began (h/t to Fightful). “We don’t want that. We just don’t want anything else to do with him because he turned his back on us. But as far as his injury when it occurred, we did everything that we could to support him emotionally because we can’t go in with healing hands and fix his neck. So we did everything, we were there for him, we call him, text him, we put together videos.. Him getting hurt and us being there for him, we felt that at work, we had to make sure that we kept something familiar for him so that if he was to come back, he wouldn’t be in this crazy, new, extra-violent landscape without seeing something that he recognized. So we stayed the same. We stayed the New Day. We stayed bright and colorful and unicorn horns and, yeah, ice cream and pancakes. We stayed that way for E, not realizing that E wasn’t gonna come back until there was a spotlight to be had.”

He continued, “So we should have evolved and changed into something else years ago. Every single other person on the roster has been able to explore their minds and explore the new space that we have. We have guys like Bron Breaker on the roster now, killers. We have guys like Bronson Reed, killers. And we’re supposed to stay the same as we were? No, we can’t, but we did for E. So people don’t want to recognize that fact. They just want to say, we miss E. Well, then cool. Go follow E on his socials. Go see him doing his amazing Spider-Man show. Go see him doing his Netflix shows. Follow him there. Don’t bring that to our doorstep anymore because it has nothing to do with us.”

Since they turned away from E., the duo have become two of the most hated people on the WWE roster by the fans.