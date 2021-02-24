wrestling / News
Xavier Woods on Wanting to Avoid John Cena After Poor Clash of Clans Performance
Apple App Store recently spoke to WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, who discussed gaming, John Cena being a Clash of Clans clanmate, and more. Below are some highlights.
On getting to be a character in a video game: “It’s a very humbling thing to know that people even entertain the idea of putting me into one of their videogames. I’m just a random dude from Georgia, trying to have a good time.”
Woods on the thoughts his parents instilled in him: “When we were young, there weren’t many Black people in these industries. I’ve always carried this thought my parents instilled in me: Because of the way you look, you’re going to have to work twice as hard to get what you want. Being a wrestler is what I wanted to do all my life, but so is working in gaming.”
Woods on Cena being Clash of Clans player: “I remember one time I got a one-star war. That’s real bad. I didn’t even want to go into the WWE building, because I knew that [Clash of Clans clanmate and fellow wrestling superstar] John Cena would be looking to talk to me about it.”
