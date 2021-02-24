Xavier Woods on Wanting to Avoid John Cena After Poor Clash of Clans Performance

Apple App Store recently spoke to WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, who discussed gaming, John Cena being a Clash of Clans clanmate, and more. Below are some highlights.

On getting to be a character in a video game: “It’s a very humbling thing to know that people even entertain the idea of putting me into one of their videogames. I’m just a random dude from Georgia, trying to have a good time.”

Woods on the thoughts his parents instilled in him: “When we were young, there weren’t many Black people in these industries. I’ve always carried this thought my parents instilled in me: Because of the way you look, you’re going to have to work twice as hard to get what you want. Being a wrestler is what I wanted to do all my life, but so is working in gaming.”

Woods on Cena being Clash of Clans player: “I remember one time I got a one-star war. That’s real bad. I didn’t even want to go into the WWE building, because I knew that [Clash of Clans clanmate and fellow wrestling superstar] John Cena would be looking to talk to me about it.”