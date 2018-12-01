Xavier Woods Expresses Frustration With Overly Critical Fans, Says They Come Off as ‘Entitled Infants’ When Superstars Are Hurting Themselves to Entertain Them

– The Manila Bulletin reports that WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently took part in a press conference during a promotional tour in the Philippines, where he expressed frustration with fans for being overly critical. Below are some highlights of what Woods had to say at the presser:

Woods on fans comparing NXT to Summerslam: “When people talk about the difference between the organizations – not even organizations – between like NXT and the main roster. So when they say like, ‘Oh man! Takeover killed it. SummerSlam, this is gonna suck! It’s on the same company. What is there to complain about?”

Woods not understanding what fans are complaining about: “You just got an awesome wrestling show on Saturday night, you just had an awesome wrestling show on Sunday, then you’re gonna watch Raw on Monday, and SmackDown on Tuesday, then NXT. What are you complaining about? And then like, you can watch New Japan. You can watch Triple A. You can watch so much wrestling from all corners of the world. And it’s all awesome and it’s all good. It’s all different guys and girls portraying their form of art that they love – that they wanna give to you.”

Xavier Woods on why the complaints annoy him: “So anytime anyone complains about wrestling it’s so annoying to me because people come off as these entitled infants Because, in reality, wrestling hurts so bad. And then we’re hurting ourselves to entertain the masses. And sometimes the masses wanna tell us how much it sucks.”