Xavier Woods Pays Homage To Claudio Castagnoli During WWE Live Event

July 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage 7-15-22 Claudio Castagnoli Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Xavier Woods revealed that he paid a little homage to Claudio Castagnoli during his match at a WWE live event last night. He noted that when he applied a headlock in his match with the Usos, he did it in the same way that Claudio does.

He wrote: “The @ClaudioCSRO lean. Adds more pressure to the neck. Do everything you can to ensure victory!

