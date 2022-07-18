wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Pays Homage To Claudio Castagnoli During WWE Live Event
July 18, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Xavier Woods revealed that he paid a little homage to Claudio Castagnoli during his match at a WWE live event last night. He noted that when he applied a headlock in his match with the Usos, he did it in the same way that Claudio does.
He wrote: “The @ClaudioCSRO lean. Adds more pressure to the neck. Do everything you can to ensure victory!”
The @ClaudioCSRO lean. Adds more pressure to the neck. Do everything you can to ensure victory! https://t.co/J5Fq4BByaK
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) July 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Reveals When Scott Hall Told Him He Was Jumping to WCW
- Former NXT Talents Appeared At AEW Dark Tapings In Orlando (SPOILERS)
- The Undertaker Recalls Working With Bruiser Brody, First Time He Was Managed By Paul Bearer
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star