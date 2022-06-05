Xavier Woods Plans on Going After Ricochet and IC Title After Getting Rid of The Brawling Brutes

– In a post on his Instagram account, Xavier Woods noted that once he’s finished up with The Brawling Brutes, he plans on going after Ricochet and the Intercontinental title.

“King’s log: Yesterday counted the 14th week that we have fought Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch. That’s more than a quarter of this year. Once we are rid of them I can focus on Ricochet and the IC title. But for now we walk for miles inside this pit of danger….”

As noted, Ricochet is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship later this Friday on WWE SmackDown against Gunther. Xavier Woods is not scheduled for action at tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 event.