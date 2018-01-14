Xavier Woods Points Out Jinder Mahal’s History of Betrayal in Smackdown Hype Video

– Xavier Woods posted a video hyping his US Championship Tournament match with Jinder Mahal on this week’s episode of Smackdown. Woods posted a video to Twitter, which you can check out below. In it, Woods noted that Mahal always betrays his friends and showed video of Mahal attacking Rusev, Heath Slater, and the Singh Brothers.

Woods and Mahal will do battle in the semifinal match to see who will determine the opponent for either Bobby Roode or Mojo Rawley, with the finals taking place at the Royal Rumble.