wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Posts A Heartfelt Thank You To The Gaming Community, The RKO Celebrates an Anniversary, WWE Gives Briefcase Designs To MITB Competitors
June 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods posted the following thank you message on Twitter to the gaming community and the supporters of UpUpDownDown…
#ThankYou pic.twitter.com/3XmZCFLY6r
— Austin Creed @ E3 Capcom stage @ 1pm pst (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 15, 2018
– Yesterday was the 15-year anniversary of Randy Orton adopting the RKO as his finisher…
– WWE posted some speculative images of what each Money In The Bank ladder match competitor’s briefcase would look like if they win on Sunday…