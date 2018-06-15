WWE News: Xavier Woods Posts A Heartfelt Thank You To The Gaming Community, The RKO Celebrates an Anniversary, WWE Gives Briefcase Designs To MITB Competitors

– Xavier Woods posted the following thank you message on Twitter to the gaming community and the supporters of UpUpDownDown…

– Yesterday was the 15-year anniversary of Randy Orton adopting the RKO as his finisher…

Happy 15 years to the RKO! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jun 14, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

– WWE posted some speculative images of what each Money In The Bank ladder match competitor’s briefcase would look like if they win on Sunday…