Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Posts A Heartfelt Thank You To The Gaming Community, The RKO Celebrates an Anniversary, WWE Gives Briefcase Designs To MITB Competitors

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods posted the following thank you message on Twitter to the gaming community and the supporters of UpUpDownDown…

– Yesterday was the 15-year anniversary of Randy Orton adopting the RKO as his finisher…

Happy 15 years to the RKO!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

– WWE posted some speculative images of what each Money In The Bank ladder match competitor’s briefcase would look like if they win on Sunday…

Who’s leaving Chicago with the Men’s #MITB contract? 🤔

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

article topics :

Randy Orton, WWE, Xavier Woods, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading