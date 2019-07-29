wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Praises Chad Gable – Hopes He Gets More Opportunities

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chad Gable WWE Main Event

Xavier Woods challenged himself to say something nice to the fourth person that popped up in his list when he hits @ on Twitter. Chad Gable’s name came up, so he praised Gable and said that he hopes that he gets more opportunities in the company. Gable was recently moved to 205 Live where he had a highly-praised match with Jack Gallagher several weeks ago.

He wrote: “@WWEGable is one of the most talented performers on the roster. And I hope that he gets more opportunities to show his skill and creativity soon.

Lance Storm replied by praising himself and posting a screenshot as proof that his own name came up fourth. At least he’s honest. You can see their tweets below.

