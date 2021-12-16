Xavier Woods Praises Google Stadia During Recent Appearance On X-Play

During a recent appearance on an episode of G4’s X-Play, Xavier Woods made himself the odd man in the group by showing some love for the Google Stadia gaming console. The console had a lot of hype when it launched in 2019 but by February of this year, Google shut down its game studio and the console isn’t advertised as heavily as it was.

He said: “Can I be the weird person that gives Stadia love? I like Stadia. I know that sometimes it doesn’t work as well as you want it to, but when it works, it’s very fun. I’ve had many enjoyable experiences with friends that don’t play games that I go, ‘Here, just get this controller and jump on this web page and you can play this random game with me.’ It’s nothing like super in-depth, it’s nothing crazy, but it has given me good times with friends and so I have to give it to love for that.”