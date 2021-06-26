wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Praises Tyler Breeze, Says They’ll Stick Together Through Games
Xavier Woods is sad to see Tyler Breeze leave WWE but knows they’ll stick together, praising his now-former co-worker. Woods took to Instagram to praise Breeze, who was among those released by WWE on Friday.
Woods posted to recall his time with Breeze from their days in FCW forward, and how they’ve been close throughout ups and downs including people trying to pit them against each other. He noted, “Today sucks. It really sucks. But I’m happy because now my incredibly talented friend gets to whatever he wants to do and I’m so happy that he has that freedom.”
He concluded the post with, “Also, we bonded through games. And we will stick together with games.”
You can see the full post below:
When I met @mmmgorgeous we were in FCW. We were cool but ended up both being injured once and we would keep each other from going insane by waking up and playing borderlands 2 online together. Through this video game we realized that we were the ying to the others yang. Started talking and hanging out more and realized I was really charismatic but not the best wrestler and he was an amazing wrestler but not the most charismatic. We fit together like puzzle pieces and began learning from each other. Some coaches told me quite a few times to “watch who I hang out with”, “distance yourself from that guy”, “why would you wanna tag with him? He’s not going to help your career”. Some even tried lying in an attempt to put us against each other. We never understood it but by never letting anyone ever get to us he taught me how to be better in the ring and I helped him bring out his natural charisma. Since then every step my @wwe career Matt has literally always been there right with me no matter what. He pushes me to get better and to believe in myself when I don’t. I’m not sure where I’d be in life if he wasn’t in mine. Today sucks. It really sucks. But I’m happy because now my incredibly talented friend gets to whatever he wants to do and I’m so happy that he has that freedom. Love you man!
