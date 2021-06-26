Xavier Woods Praises Tyler Breeze, Says They’ll Stick Together Through Games

Xavier Woods is sad to see Tyler Breeze leave WWE but knows they’ll stick together, praising his now-former co-worker. Woods took to Instagram to praise Breeze, who was among those released by WWE on Friday.

Woods posted to recall his time with Breeze from their days in FCW forward, and how they’ve been close throughout ups and downs including people trying to pit them against each other. He noted, “Today sucks. It really sucks. But I’m happy because now my incredibly talented friend gets to whatever he wants to do and I’m so happy that he has that freedom.”

He concluded the post with, “Also, we bonded through games. And we will stick together with games.”

You can see the full post below: