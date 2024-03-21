Xavier Woods Predicts Roman Reigns Will Lose At Wrestlemania

In an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Xavier Woods predicted that Roman Reigns will lose his Undisputed WWE Universal championship at this year’s Wrestlemania in Philadelphia. Reigns is scheduled to defend against Cody Rhodes at the event.

He said: “No. There is no way he gets through WrestleMania with that championship. If he does, I don’t know, I can’t say anything just in case he does, but I fully believe he’ll no longer be champion after WrestleMania 40. Then I feel we might just have a champion who shows up and defends the title a little more. Then maybe people will have a shot at winning the Universal Championship.“