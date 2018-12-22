WWE News: Xavier Woods Previews Arcade Challenge Series, Superstars Face Pro Gamers in Battlefield V for UpUpDownDown, and Fan Poll on Smackdown Tag Title Shot,

– Xavier Woods shared a preview clip for his new WWE Network series, Xavier’s Arcade Challenge, on Twitter. The show debuts Monday on the WWE Network at 10:00 am EST. You can check out the preview clip he shared below.

I've got a new show that airs this Monday at 10am on the @WWE network – its obviously about video games 😉 pic.twitter.com/nAo3pehEUq — 🎄Austin Creed 🎄 (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 22, 2018

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel has released a new video featuring WWE Superstars taking on pro gamers in Battlefield V. You can check out that new video below.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe which tag team deserves a shot at the Smackdown tag team champions, The Bar. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson currently lead the poll at 52 percent. SAnitY received 48 percent of the vote.