WWE News: Xavier Woods Previews Arcade Challenge Series, Superstars Face Pro Gamers in Battlefield V for UpUpDownDown, and Fan Poll on Smackdown Tag Title Shot,

December 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods shared a preview clip for his new WWE Network series, Xavier’s Arcade Challenge, on Twitter. The show debuts Monday on the WWE Network at 10:00 am EST. You can check out the preview clip he shared below.

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel has released a new video featuring WWE Superstars taking on pro gamers in Battlefield V. You can check out that new video below.

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe which tag team deserves a shot at the Smackdown tag team champions, The Bar. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson currently lead the poll at 52 percent. SAnitY received 48 percent of the vote.

