Xavier Woods On The Prospects of Using AI For Wrestling

In an interview with AI For Humans (via Fightful), Xavier Woods commented on the possibility of AI being used in professional wrestling and said he hasn’t heard of anyone using it. He noted that he didn’t believe AI could account for doing things on the fly, a big part of the business.

He said: “No, not at all because professional wrestling is such an art form that so many people are tied to; mind, body, soul, and ego. It’s a huge part. In order to do something like that, you have to have a certain amount of ego and certain people can keep it in check, like in any job or profession, and certain people can’t. Wrestling works in such a way that, if we have an idea of what we want to do when we go out there, and something else happens and the crowd loses their mind, when we go back, we’re going to go, ‘Let’s do this instead.’ Here’s what we think the next three weeks is going to look like, but then we go out the next week and you get fired up for something else. We adjust constantly based on what we feel from the audience.“