Xavier Woods Provides Update on Big E, Says He’s in Good Spirits

– Speaking to ReviewSTL, Xavier Woods provided an update on his friend and New Day stablemate, Big E, who was sidelined with a neck injury last year. Woods stated the following on Big E (via WrestlingInc.com):

“We’re together all the time, constantly doing stuff, but E’s doing well. He’s traveling, doing a bunch of stuff. He helps out a lot with the NIL program. They do a lot of college recruiting, so going and doing those because he’s obviously an incredible story coming out from college into WWE… But he’s doing great, he’s in good spirits. He has been for a very long time.”

As noted, Big E recently said on his recovery and the potential end of his in-ring career, “If it comes to an end, cool. If doesn’t, cool. What will be, will be. I’m good with whatever.”