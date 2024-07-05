Xavier Woods Questions His Ability After Loss on WWE Speed

As previously reported, Andrade defeated Xavier Woods on today’s episode of WWE Speed to retain the Speed Championship. In a digital exclusive, Woods questioned his ability to succeed following the loss, as he has still yet to hold singles gold in WWE.

He said: “I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t do it. I fought my way through the tournament, I became number one contender. I earned a title shot, and even with that, I couldn’t do it. I talk a big game, I’ve been wrestling 20 years. I thought this was the one. This is when you start to think, ‘Am I good enough to do this?’ Yeah, I can be in a tag team, the most decorated tag team, Hall of Fane career, honestly. But as far as me by myself, you start to think maybe you don’t got it.”