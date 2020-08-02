Xavier Woods Reacts to Booker T Saying Big E. Will Need to CHange For Singles Push

Booker T’s comment about Big E. needing to change his character a bit for his singles push got a response from Xavier Woods. As noted this morning, Booker said on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast that Big E. would need to tweak his presentation for his newly-started singles run, noting:

“I just think Big E still trying to be the New Day is not going to work for him, as far as him working at the top of the card. I’m talking about being the main attraction. I’m talking about being the guy that the company has put in position to be the guy. I don’t think that’s gonna catapult him to that level as far as still trying to be the New Day.”

In response, Woods posted to Twitter as you can see below, where he wrote:

because doing what other people told us to do worked so well for us before we started doing what we wanted to do…. oh wait.”

Booker has not yet publicly responded to Woods.