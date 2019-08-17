wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Reacts to Not Being in 2019 King of the Ring

August 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods is wishing good luck to the King of the Ring participants, even if he’s not entirely at ease with being passed over. Woods posted to Twitter on Friday after the brackers were revealed, as you can see below.

Neither Woods nor his New Day partner Big E. are part of the tournament, which kicks off on Raw next week.

