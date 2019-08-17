wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Reacts to Not Being in 2019 King of the Ring
August 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods is wishing good luck to the King of the Ring participants, even if he’s not entirely at ease with being passed over. Woods posted to Twitter on Friday after the brackers were revealed, as you can see below.
Neither Woods nor his New Day partner Big E. are part of the tournament, which kicks off on Raw next week.
Good luck to everyone in the tournament. This definitely isn't a live feed of me trying to come to terms about not being in it…#KingOfTheRing https://t.co/QDgfy5UAJQ pic.twitter.com/zsBG7T5p8v
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 17, 2019
