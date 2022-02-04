Xavier Woods Reportedly Removed From WWE Inactive List

Xavier Woods may be back in action soon, according to a new report about WWE’s internal documents. Fightful Select reports that the New Day member had been removed from the company’s internal “inactive” list as of last weekend’s Smackdown.

Woods of course was not used at Smackdown or on the Royal Rumble, so there’s no word on whether he’s coming back imminently or is actually cleared; he’s just not internally categorized as “inactive.” Woods suffered a tear of his plantaris muscle on the January 7th episode of Smackdown and revealed on January 13th that he would likely be out for four to six weeks.

Woods’ New Day brothers, Kofi Kingston and Big E., are both on Smackdown.