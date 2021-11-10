Xavier Woods Reportedly Makes Very Little Money From UpUpDownDown

As we previously reported, the output of content on UpUpDownDown has slowed down dramatically as the content creators for the Youtube channel believe Xavier Woods is being treated unfairly. Woods, who created the channel, is said to have received a ‘raw deal’ from WWE. Fightful Select has more details on the story, noting that Woods makes ‘little to no additional money’ from the channel. Both UUDD and his job hosting G4 are applied towards his downside guarantee. This is also believed to be true for the regular cast.

Woods decided to hold out from making content until he could get a deal for it. This shocked people involved in the situation, as they assumed he had a deal already and was doing well from it. Others believe that Woods has ‘not seen an extra dime’.

While it was noted yesterday that Woods had sold the channel, which has 2.27 million subscribers, to WWE, that was not the case. Fightful corrected their story and said that WWE has always owned the channel and Woods never did. It took a “long time” for Woods to get approval to start the channel. Those involved feel a “sense of loyalty” to Woods for getting them on the channel and pushing for them to be a part of it.

There is currently no heat on Woods in WWE on the booking side. He recently won King of the Ring and is in a program with Roman Reigns. Nearly everyone in WWE spoken to is on Woods’ side.