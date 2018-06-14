WWE News: Xavier Woods Responds to Homophobic Twitter Post, UK Championship Announce Team Named, Flash Morgan Webster Comments on UK Tournament Win

– Xavier Woods responded to a screenshot of a post made by a man named Dahneel Ben Yasharahla. The man warned readers to “protect your children from this subliminal gay crap” when posting a photo of The New Day’s Booty-Os cereal…

Let's say that this man's fever dream was a real thing. I don't understand his problem with being gay? What happened to Everybody Love Everybody? https://t.co/7E8tgGftfC — Austin Creed @ E3 Capcom stage @ 1pm pst (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 13, 2018

– Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness will call the NXT UK Championship events, which tape next Monday and Tuesday to air on the WWE Network at 3pm EST on Monday, June 25th and Tuesday, June 26th.

– Flash Morgan Webster commented on his UK Tournament win, here are the highlights, courtesy of wrestlinginc.com…

“How am I feeling? I’m feeling really, really good,” Webster said. “The better question is, how are the other guys in the tournament feeling? I’ve seen the videos, they all say they need this, they want this to justify their careers. I’ve been doing that for 8 years. In London, in Cardiff, in Reseda. I’ve been doing it everywhere. I don’t need to win this tournament to justify myself. I’m confident and that confidence means I will win this tournament. I’ll be confident in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals, in the finals, and I’ll be walking so confident against Pete Dunne that on night 2 at Royal Albert Hall, you’ll be looking at the new WWE United Kingdom Champion. Why? Because In Mod We Trust.”