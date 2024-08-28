– As previously reported, rapper Machine Gun Kelly claims he had an altercation with Randy Orton earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam, and that cameras saw it take place. Orton later denied the claim on social media. Now, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has chimed in, supporting Orton’s response via social media.

Woods wrote earlier, “If I know one thing about @RandyOrton – if someone was to actually curse him to his face then that person would no longer have the ability to tell that story.” Grayson Waller has also commented on the alleged incident. He wrote earlier, “I was backstage at Summerslam and saw the whole thing! MGK double legged Randy, put him in a headlock and then gave him a Noogie. It was wild (⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2)” You can view their comments below.

Regardless, Randy Orton will be in action this weekend at WWE Bash in Berlin, challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 31 in Berlin, Germany. WWE Bash in Berlin will be broadcast live on Peacock.

