Xavier Woods Responds To Fan That Pulls Their Support of Him

A fan recently contacted Xavier Woods and told him that they are no longer supporting him, because he is a ‘third wheel’ in the New Day. The thread was also about Woods’ popular UpUpDownDown channel.

The fan wrote: “Yeah, that’s why I cannot support you anymore. Maybe try eating some of the humble pie you ate at TNA, get hungry again and start focusing on being a singles star rather than a tag-team 3rd wheel.”

Xavier Woods replied: “Cant support me bc I made a successful YouTube channel, created a persona outside of wresting in order to make a living after wrestling while still having a very successful wrestling career even while injured. Youre right Im not hungry. I’m starving and I’ll never be satiated.”

We went full out on our ode to @UpUpDwnDwn & @XavierWoodsPhD…… Tune in on our YouTube tonight! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8pIv1yJfsq — Empire Est. 2018 (@EmpireTagTeam) April 23, 2020

There you go boys!!! pic.twitter.com/WhOr4WMvB0 — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 23, 2020

