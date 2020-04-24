wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Responds To Fan That Pulls Their Support of Him

April 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Xavier Woods

A fan recently contacted Xavier Woods and told him that they are no longer supporting him, because he is a ‘third wheel’ in the New Day. The thread was also about Woods’ popular UpUpDownDown channel.

The fan wrote: “Yeah, that’s why I cannot support you anymore. Maybe try eating some of the humble pie you ate at TNA, get hungry again and start focusing on being a singles star rather than a tag-team 3rd wheel.

Xavier Woods replied: “Cant support me bc I made a successful YouTube channel, created a persona outside of wresting in order to make a living after wrestling while still having a very successful wrestling career even while injured. Youre right Im not hungry. I’m starving and I’ll never be satiated.

