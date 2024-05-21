wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Cleared To Return To Ring On WWE Raw
May 20, 2024 | Posted by
Xavier Woods is ready to get back to the ring, with the announcement that he’s cleared being made on Raw. Monday night’s show saw Woods and Kofi Kingston in a backstage segment where it was revealed that Woods is cleared to compete. Kingston was excited and said that they could get back to competition in the tag team division and was going to ask Adam Pearce for a match.
Woods walked off and Karrion Kross walked up to Woods with Scarlett, saying that there was always time to turn things around.
Woods has been out of action since the April 29th episode of Raw.
Hmm…. 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NLga5XT2r8
— WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Talks What Makes a Great Locker Room Leader, Keeping A Pulse On What Fans Want
- Arn Anderson Recalls Working With Randy Savage, Positives Of WCW-NJPW Relationship
- The Undertaker Reflects On How WWE’s PG Era Benefited The Company
- Eric Bischoff Explains His Issues With Mercedes Mone’s Character