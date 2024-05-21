Xavier Woods Cleared To Return To Ring On WWE Raw

Xavier Woods is ready to get back to the ring, with the announcement that he’s cleared being made on Raw. Monday night’s show saw Woods and Kofi Kingston in a backstage segment where it was revealed that Woods is cleared to compete. Kingston was excited and said that they could get back to competition in the tag team division and was going to ask Adam Pearce for a match.

Woods walked off and Karrion Kross walked up to Woods with Scarlett, saying that there was always time to turn things around.

Woods has been out of action since the April 29th episode of Raw.