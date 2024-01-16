wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Makes Return On WWE Raw, Competes Against Ludwig Kaiser

January 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xavier Woods WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Xavier Woods made his return to the ring on WWE Raw, facing off with Ludwig Kaiser. Woods appeared on Monday’s episode of Raw to interrupt Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. Woods demanded a match with Kaiser because the Imperium member attacked Kofi Kingston on last week’s show.

The match ended in a disqualification after Kaiser threw one of the announcer’s chairs at woods, and they continued to brawl around the ringside area.

During the match, Michael Cole said that Kingston had a cervical neck sprain and will be out for a number of weeks.

