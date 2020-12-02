Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction to Getting a G4 Hosting Gig

– IGN recently spoke with Xavier Woods on his new hosting gig for the upcoming reboot of G4. Woods was recently announced as one of the new hosts for the upcoming revamped version of the network. Below are some highlights.

Woods on his reaction to the G4 news: “I was losing my mind… It was incredible. I’m just a random dude from Georgia who loves video games and loves wrestling. So getting my WWE contract while sitting in the middle of a Walgreens in Orlando, Florida at the time doing like backflips, calling my parents… I had the exact same reaction when I found out I was going to be a host on G4.”

Xavier Woods on what he brings to the table for the gaming space: “I feel like the thing that I’ve done and continue to bring constantly to the table since I’ve been in the gaming space is trying to show people that we’re all the same kind of nerd. So, I love wrestling back in the day — I still love wrestling now, obviously — but back in the day, at some point wrestling, like, wasn’t cool and you get made fun of for liking wrestling. The same thing happened with video games.”

On why representation is important: “With me being the first host I automatically look different than everybody else that [appeared at the reunion special] and so I think that in all the talks that I’ve had with [G4] they very much understand that representation is important. They understand that in the past 15, 10 years… the makeup of who is in the gaming space has been changing.”