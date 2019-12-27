Xavier Woods Reveals Top Three NES Games of All Time

In an interview with CBS New York, avid gamer Xavier Woods revealed that his picks were for the top three NES games of all time.

He said: “Number one is River City Ransom. Number two is Mega Man 5. And number three is probably Super Dodgeball. Yeah. I’m a big Tecmo Japan guy, so I like the style of the animation and the gameplay’s always very good. River City Ransom, it’s like a reverse clone of Double Dragon essentially. The good guys come and take your girlfriend, and you got to fight across town to go get them. It’s just an absurd game, but it’s a game that still holds up to this day. Then obviously Mega Man 5 is… it’s a Mega Man game, so it’s Mega Man 5. It’s got great music. Then it’s Super Dodgeball. It’s just a really fun game that I don’t think gets enough love. I was a big Bases Loaded 2 guy. That was the one that I sunk my teeth into. But then RBI Baseball with the black weird cartridge. Great game.“