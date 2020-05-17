Xavier Woods Riffs on the Smackdown Hacker for Battle of the Brands Livestream

– Xavier Woods and the UpUpDownDown Twitter account hyped up a Battle of the Brands livestream for the UUDD channel for later this week. Xavier Woods released a preview clip that riffs on the promos for the Smackdown hacker, which you can see below. The UUDD livestream is set for Thursday, May 21 at 10:00 am and will feature Woods vs. Tyler Breeze.

Per Woods’ announcement, “We are gonna livestream #BOTB this Thursday!!! Breakfast and a chat first then @MmmGorgeous will book his show (Vengance) and y’all get to vote on the stipulation of the main event LIVE! Then we all watch the ppv together ☺️ THIS THURSDAY AT 10am!!! On @UpUpDwnDwn #GmMode”