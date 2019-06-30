wrestling / News

WWE News: Xavier Woods Has a Run-In With Aleister Black, Mark Henry Wishes Terry Funk a Happy Birthday

June 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Xavier Woods was stoked to get his Zelina Vega shirt, but it led to a nervous encounter with Aleister Black. Vega posted the following video to her Twitter account of Woods excitedly putting on the Vega shirt he just acquired and commiserating with Vega over it, only to run into Black — Vega’s boyfriend — right after. The two have a tense moment, before Black says “Nice shirt” and walks away, much to Woods’ relief:

– Today is Terry Funk’s birthday, and Mark Henry sent the legend a message to mark the occasion. You can see the post to Twitter by Henry below:

