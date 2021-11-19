Xavier Woods Sends Well Wishes To Kenny Omega On His G4 Show

During the Youtube relaunch of Attack of the Show last night, Xavier Woods sent out a message to Kenny Omega wishing him a speedy recovery. Omega is taking time off from AEW to reportedly deal with multiple injuries, some of which will require surgery.

During the show, Woods held up a placard which read: “Feel better Kenneth! Hopefully see you here soon…”

Omega responded with a GIF of Goku in a healing chamber from Dragon Ball Z.

Omega and Woods struck up a friendship over the years due to their love of video games and have even played competitively against each other at events.