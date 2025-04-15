wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Shares His Support for Seth Rollins

April 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins Roman Reigns CM Punk WWE Raw 4-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared his support for Seth Rollins last night on Raw, sharing a humorous clip on social media. Xavier Woods wrote in the caption, “YESSSSSS DO IT SETH,” with the clip set to audio from the TV show, Severance. You can view that clip below:

