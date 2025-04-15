wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Shares His Support for Seth Rollins
April 15, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods shared his support for Seth Rollins last night on Raw, sharing a humorous clip on social media. Xavier Woods wrote in the caption, “YESSSSSS DO IT SETH,” with the clip set to audio from the TV show, Severance. You can view that clip below:
YESSSSSS DO IT SETH pic.twitter.com/IOYia1Kkid
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) April 15, 2025
