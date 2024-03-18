Xavier Woods Teases Return of New Day Podcast

In an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Xavier Woods said that he missed the New Day Podcast and teased that it could return in the future. The podcast ended in 2021.

Woods said: “I miss it too. There are some talks. We’ve been talking about possibly bringing it back. I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up, just in case. Life got very busy for the three of us. We have families and all the stuff we do outside of WWE, but also WWE life is very busy. The schedule is extremely demanding, so we had to put that on the back burner for a while as we focused on other things. There is a chance, there is a chance, that it might come back.“