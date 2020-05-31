Xavier Woods Thinks ESports Should Have Wrestling-Like Presentation

In an interview with the BBC, Xavier Woods said that he thinks a presentation similar to that of pro wrestling would help eSports become bigger than it already is. Here are highlights:

On video games as a career: “I love video games so much. They are my happy place and now that they are a viable source for so many more people than used to be to make money, to feed their families, to have a home, to have a secure life…if that was more in my face as a kid, I definitely would have put way more effort into trying to be some sort of professional gamer.”

On eSports: “I think that there are definitely places for Esports to go, and that’s kind of one of the reasons that I wanted to make the gaming channel as well. My thought has always been if someone’s not interested in the game, then we need to figure out how to make them interested in the people. Much like wrestling, because I know people that don’t like watching wrestling, they don’t they don’t like the actual physical wrestling part of it, but they love everything else about it, the dramatics, the promos, and they watch it purely for that stuff. So my thought is that, what if the same thing can be brought to the Esports world? So, I’m not saying that everybody gets personas and is coming out screaming, cutting promos. So rather than just kind of winning and, you know, ‘this is fun, this is cool.’ Winning and being able to be interviewed immediately and speaking coherently, maybe trash talking your opponent a little bit. But they’ve been trained in how to do this too. Now, if I don’t understand Street Fighter, I understand there’s beef right here. These guys don’t like each other.”

On those who want to make their own gaming channels: “I would say don’t do unless you’re having fun. If your main goal is to make money then you’re gonna get burned out and it’s not gonna work. As long as it’s fun and you enjoy making content then you won’t go wrong. It might grow, it might not, but as long as you’re doing something that’s fun and interesting to you, that’s the main goal. Let’s say that you have the channel, that you make and edit the videos. You’re trying to constantly make new content. Even if it doesn’t pop off how you want it to, you’ve now gained all these skills in how to edit sound, how to edit video. You can take these skills and apply them somewhere else in life that may work out a little better for you.”