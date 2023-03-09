– As previously reported, Kofi Kingston suffered an injury on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Kingston later shared a video, showing him lounging back with his leg in a cast. As a result, Kingston was forced to withdraw from this week’s scheduled Fatal 5-Way No. 1 Contender’s Match for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. Instead, Kingston’s tag team partner, Xavier Woods, will be taking his place, per WWE.com.

The match will now feature Woods vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Karrion Kross. The winner will earn a shot at reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Tomorrow’s edition of SmackDown airs live on FOX at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

* Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders

* Roman Reigns gives Jey Uso one last chance