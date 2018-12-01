WWE News: Xavier Woods Tweets About Customs Agent Confusing Him With Kofi Kingston, Jerry Lawler Shares Story About Vince McMahon Getting Emotional Over Portrait, and Top 10 Sinister Superstar Traps

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods tweeted about an interaction with a customs agent while he was doing a WWE promotional tour overseas. Apparently, the customs agent thought he was Kofi Kingston. You can check out his description of the incident on Twitter below.

Landed in Kuala Lumpur Customs agent: You're with WWE Me: Yea CA: Kofi Kingston Me: Nah I'm the other black guy CA: hmm, so you're not Kofi Kingston Me: 🙄No CA: (Takes me to a shady side room) Guys, pretty sure this is Kofi Kingston and he just doesn't wanna tell me — Austin Creed's in Malaysia! (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 1, 2018

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler shared a story on his podcast about Vince McMahon getting emotional over a portrait he drew for Vince. The portrait featured art of Vince, his son Shane, and Vince’s father Vince Sr.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Sinister Superstar Traps. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.