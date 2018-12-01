Quantcast

 

WWE News: Xavier Woods Tweets About Customs Agent Confusing Him With Kofi Kingston, Jerry Lawler Shares Story About Vince McMahon Getting Emotional Over Portrait, and Top 10 Sinister Superstar Traps

December 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xavier Woods

– WWE Superstar Xavier Woods tweeted about an interaction with a customs agent while he was doing a WWE promotional tour overseas. Apparently, the customs agent thought he was Kofi Kingston. You can check out his description of the incident on Twitter below.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler shared a story on his podcast about Vince McMahon getting emotional over a portrait he drew for Vince. The portrait featured art of Vince, his son Shane, and Vince’s father Vince Sr.

– WWE released a new Top 10 video today showcasing the Top 10 Sinister Superstar Traps. You can check out that new WWE Top 10 video in the player below.

Jerry Lawler, Vince McMahon, WWE, Xavier Woods

