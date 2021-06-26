wrestling / News

Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd, Matt Cardona & More React to WWE Releases

June 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xavier Woods - WWE

The big wrestling news of Friday was WWE’s latest round of releases and Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd, and Matt Cardona are among those in the industry who reacted. You can see reactions below from a host of people in the industry including the above-mentioned three, Alexa Bliss, Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly, Renee Paquette, and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Cardona, Tyson Kidd, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading