Xavier Woods Gets UpUpDownDown Title Back Through Forbidden Door With Shayna Baszler’s Help

Xavier Woods has brought the the UpUpDownDown Championship back under his purview with the aid of Shayna Baszler. Woods appeared in a video on the UpUpDownDown Twitter account in which he said that he wanted to hold a tournament but couldn’t because the championship was on the other side with Mia Yim.

That brought Baszler in, who revealed that she was able to cross over and had retrieved the title from Yim while the Impact star was busy slaying Shelton Benjamin. Woods was ecstatic but Baszler said she would only hand it back if she got a spot in the tournament to crown a new champion.

You can see the full video below: