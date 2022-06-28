wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Gets UpUpDownDown Title Back Through Forbidden Door With Shayna Baszler’s Help
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
Xavier Woods has brought the the UpUpDownDown Championship back under his purview with the aid of Shayna Baszler. Woods appeared in a video on the UpUpDownDown Twitter account in which he said that he wanted to hold a tournament but couldn’t because the championship was on the other side with Mia Yim.
That brought Baszler in, who revealed that she was able to cross over and had retrieved the title from Yim while the Impact star was busy slaying Shelton Benjamin. Woods was ecstatic but Baszler said she would only hand it back if she got a spot in the tournament to crown a new champion.
You can see the full video below:
🚨 MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING 🚨 @AustinCreedWins #UUDD pic.twitter.com/W74xo1FDh4
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) June 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Match Was Changed On Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
- Adam Cole Reportedly Suffered Concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Jeff Jarrett On Defeating Monty Brown At TNA Final Resolution 2005, Why He Thinks It Was Right Creative Decision
- Becky Lynch, Eddie Kingston, Naomi & More React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut