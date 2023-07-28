Xavier Woods Has Enjoyed Seeing The Usos’ Rise to the Top of WWE

The Usos have been found their way at the top of the mix in WWE during their time in The Bloodline, and Xavier Woods loves seeing it. Woods and his New Day brethren have a longstanding rivalry with the Usos, and he talked about the team’s growth and more on Superstar Crossover. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the Usos’ growth during their time in WWE: “It’s been awesome seeing their growth throughout the company. So when they first came in, and then moving to face paint, and then turning heel, and then like really finding their legs and growing into what they are now. [They’re] some of the best performers that we have on the roster and they had been for a very long time, but the fact that they get to show it now and kind of live in it. I think that only makes you better, obviously.”

On the team’s rise to the top: “It’s been great seeing this, this comeuppance that we’ve been seeing from Jey especially, because when people are coming into The Bloodline, he’s got to sit there and think, ‘Oh, I got my ass beat to get into this. Everybody’s just getting let in, what is this?’ So to see him finally pop off has been really awesome to see. Because it’s been a long time for him. It’s been a long time for both of them. So, right now is a really good time for them.”