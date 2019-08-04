wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Plays Dream Daddy, Cesaro Joining UUDD Tournament Livestream, Birdie Calls Her Aunt Nikki
August 4, 2019 | Posted by
– UpUpDownDown released a new Let’s Play video with Xavier Woods playing Dream Daddy. You can check out that video below.
– Cesaro revealed he will join the field of contenders to take on Samoa Joe for the UpUpDownDown title during the Summerslam Number One Contenders Tournament livestream on Friday, August 9 at 9:00 pm EST.
– Brie Bella shared an adorable new video on The Bella Twins YouTube channel where Birdie makes a pretend phone call to her aunt, Nikki Bella. You can check out that video below.
