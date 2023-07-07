Xavier Woods Remembers The Validation He Experienced At WrestleMania 35

In a recent appearance with Insight, New Day’s Xavier Woods shared his memories from WrestleMania 35 when his teammate Kofi Kingston claimed the WWE Championship (per Wrestling Inc). Woods explained his desire to watch the match without knowing the finish and how Kingston’s win functioned as a personal justification for him as well. You can find a few highlights from Woods and listen to the full podcast below.

On staying in the dark about the plans for Kingston’s fight: “I didn’t know it was gonna happen. I said ‘Do not tell me.’ Because if the outcome is told to me, and then it changes mid-match, I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

On the effect of Kingston’s victory: “I was like, ‘I assume,’ but… So all of that was just like so real because it was something that — I don’t know, it made it all real … We’ve created something that is worth what we believe it’s worth. Now everyone sees what it’s worth.”

On how the match result felt for Woods personally: “At that point and that moment, it made every decision that I’ve made in my life to get to WWE, to get to Kofi and E, to get to that WrestleMania moment, it made every single one correct. Because you never know. You never know if you’re making the right choice.”