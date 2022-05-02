wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Releases New Video Officially Announcing UpUpDownDown’s Return
May 2, 2022 | Posted by
Xavier Woods has officially announced the return of UpUpDownDown in a new video he released today. The video was posted to the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel and features Woods talking about the channel, which has not posted new content in the past month and has slowed content after the departure of several content creators including Tyler Breeze and Adam Cole.
The video is described as follows:
“CONTINUE! Our fearless leader Austin Creed welcomes one and all back to his brainchild, UpUpDownDown, and passes along a special message for YOU PEOPLE!”
