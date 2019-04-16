WWE News: Xavier Woods Visits World’s Largest Arcade, Classic Guerreros vs. Rock ‘N Roll Express Match, New Nikki Cross Promo

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown sees Austin Creed, aka WWE Superstar Xavier Woods visit the Galloping Ghost Arcade in Brookfield, IL. Said video can be seen below.

– As a promotion for the WWE Network, WWE posted a snippet of a Mid-South Wrestling match, featuring Hector Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero Sr. against the Rock ‘N Roll Express. You can watch the clip below.

– Nikki Cross posted a video of herself today, a promo going into her past and motivations. You can watch the clip below.