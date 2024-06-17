wrestling / News

Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross Added To This Week’s WWE Raw

June 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw KK XW 6-17-24 Image Credit: WWE

Xavier Woods will battle Karrion Kross on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced the singles match on Sunday, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live Monday on USA Network, is:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA
* Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods
* Carlito vs. Dragon Lee

