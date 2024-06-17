wrestling / News
Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross Added To This Week’s WWE Raw
June 16, 2024 | Posted by
Xavier Woods will battle Karrion Kross on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced the singles match on Sunday, as you can see below.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live Monday on USA Network, is:
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA
* Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods
* Carlito vs. Dragon Lee
Can @AustinCreedWins & @realKILLERkross settle their score tomorrow night on #WWERaw? pic.twitter.com/6GoZkXKgzz
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2024