Xavier Woods vs. Riddle Announced for WWE Raw

– WWE.com has confirmed a new matchup for next week’s episode of Raw. Xavier Woods will face Riddle in a singles match, as Riddle is seeking some payback for his “friend,” Randy Orton. You can view the full announcement below:

Riddle and Xavier Woods set to go one-on-one on Raw

It started with a shove.

After Xavier Woods caused the distraction that led to Kofi Kingston’s victory over Randy Orton last week, Riddle protested by shoving Woods to the canvas in the middle of the ring.

Coming fresh off the heels of failing to bring Orton and The New Day together as friends one week prior, Riddle has seemingly now set his sights on getting payback for his “friend” Orton by squaring off against Woods one-on-one this Monday.

Don’t miss it live on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!