Xavier Woods Says He Wants To Host a Game Show

Xavier Woods says that he’s looking to host a game show sometime in the future. Woods appeared on Superstar Crossover and talked about what’s next once his in-ring career is over. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On looking beyond his in-ring career: “So, I’ve been doing a lot of work in the video game space because I wanted to do two things when I was a kid — be a pro wrestler, a WWE superstar, and work in video games. So I made this YouTube channel eight years ago, UpUpDownDown, where we play a lot of games, we’re doing all this stuff. I’ve been able to start writing a couple pages of my next chapter before this one ends because I wanted to make sure that I’m set up, that I can still have fun.”

On wanting to host a game show: “You’re going to see me hosting more video game stuff, bouncing around doing tournaments here and there. Also, I’m trying to host a game show. I know they just booked Ryan Seacrest to be the new host of Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak leaves, but he can keep the seat warm for me, and then when I’m ready and I’ve got the chops in the field, I’m gonna be on there.”